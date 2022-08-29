Overview of Dr. Julie Dricken, MD

Dr. Julie Dricken, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Dricken works at Middlesex Surgical Associates in Winchester, MA with other offices in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.