Dr. Julie Dricken, MD
Dr. Julie Dricken, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Middlesex Surgical Associates955 Main St Ste G2A, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-2020Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Limited To Official University Duties On2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7000
- Winchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Dricken cared for me in ER with abdominal emergency. She and her team were excellent, professional, knowledgeable and caring.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Dricken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dricken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dricken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dricken has seen patients for Appendicitis, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dricken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dricken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dricken.
