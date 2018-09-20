See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Havre de Grace, MD
Dr. Julie Ducharme, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (24)
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julie Ducharme, MD

Dr. Julie Ducharme, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Ducharme works at SWAN CREEK VILLAGE CENTER in Havre de Grace, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ducharme's Office Locations

    Upper Chesapeake Surgical Associates LLC
    2027 Pulaski Hwy Ste 207, Havre de Grace, MD 21078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Harford Memorial Hospital
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2018
    Dr. Ducharme is an excellent doctor. She takes the time to listen and does not rush you. She is one of the best doctors that I have been to for thyroid issues. She has a great bedside manner and I have recommended her to others. The office staff is very friendly, as well. It is nice to have a doctor that you are comfortable with and that really listens.
    Trina in Colora, MD — Sep 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julie Ducharme, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033250048
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of MD Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Hosp Of The University Of Pa
    Internship
    • Hosp Of The University Of Pa
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ducharme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ducharme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ducharme works at SWAN CREEK VILLAGE CENTER in Havre de Grace, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ducharme’s profile.

    Dr. Ducharme has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducharme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducharme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducharme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducharme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducharme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

