Overview of Dr. Julie Fallon, MD

Dr. Julie Fallon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NY Medical College and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Fallon works at Drs. Fallon & Berry, Templeton, CA in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.