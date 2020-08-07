Dr. Fallon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Fallon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Fallon, MD
Dr. Julie Fallon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Dr. Fallon works at
Dr. Fallon's Office Locations
Practice11420 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Fallon. With 5 kids, it’s important to have a trusted pediatrician. Dr. Fallon always listens to and addresses our concerns as parents, never dismissing what we have to say. She thoroughly explains her medical decisions in a way we understand. And we feel confident leaving our appointments.
About Dr. Julie Fallon, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1891785234
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallon.
