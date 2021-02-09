See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Julie Fasano, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Fasano, MD

Dr. Julie Fasano, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Fasano works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fasano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Klingenstein Pavillion
    1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julie Fasano, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1124290044
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Fasano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fasano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fasano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fasano works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fasano’s profile.

    Dr. Fasano has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fasano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fasano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fasano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

