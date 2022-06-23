Dr. Julie Foont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Foont, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Foont, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Foont works at
Locations
Gotham Gastroenterology535 5th Ave Rm 604 Fl 6, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 794-0240
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Foont after having diverticulitis. She took such excellent care of me from that visit through the colonoscopy and the follow up. Her expertise and bedside manner are par none!!!
About Dr. Julie Foont, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
