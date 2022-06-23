Overview

Dr. Julie Foont, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Foont works at Gotham Gastroenterology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.