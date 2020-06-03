See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Marysville, CA
Dr. Julie Franklin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julie Franklin, MD

Dr. Julie Franklin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marysville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Franklin works at RIDEOUT HOSPITAL PATHOLOGY in Marysville, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Franklin's Office Locations

    Rideout Hospital Pathology
    726 4th St, Marysville, CA 95901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 749-4300
    Miller Childrens Hospital
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2000
    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 766-8453

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    Jun 03, 2020
    My youngest child is now 13 but Dr. Franklin is still one of my favorite humans. She helped me bring my most important treasures into this world safe and sound, she also made me feel like I had the best advocate on my side. Wonderful calm demeanor and very friendly.
    Holly — Jun 03, 2020
    About Dr. Julie Franklin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1710935150
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

