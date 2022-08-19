Overview

Dr. Julie Fridlington, MD is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Fridlington works at Hudson Dermatology in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.