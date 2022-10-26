Dr. Julie Fryman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Fryman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Fryman, MD
Dr. Julie Fryman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Fryman works at
Dr. Fryman's Office Locations
Peachtree Womens Clinic Canton460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 360, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 264-8599Monday8:30am - 1:30pmTuesday8:30am - 1:30pmWednesday8:30am - 1:30pmThursday8:30am - 1:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 264-8601Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fryman answered every question I had and made me truly feel like she cares. Loved my experience with her.
About Dr. Julie Fryman, MD
- Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- North Georgia College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fryman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fryman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fryman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fryman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fryman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fryman speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Fryman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fryman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.