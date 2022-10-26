See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Canton, GA
Dr. Julie Fryman, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (79)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Fryman, MD

Dr. Julie Fryman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Fryman works at Peachtree Womens Clinic Canton in Canton, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fryman's Office Locations

    Peachtree Womens Clinic Canton
    460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 360, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 264-8599
    Monday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth
    1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 264-8601
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Trichomoniasis Screening
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr Fryman answered every question I had and made me truly feel like she cares. Loved my experience with her.
    Joanna P. — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Fryman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982698718
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Internship
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • North Georgia College
