Overview of Dr. Julie Furlan, MD

Dr. Julie Furlan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Furlan works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.