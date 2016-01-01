Dr. Furlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie Furlan, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Furlan, MD
Dr. Julie Furlan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Furlan's Office Locations
The Everett Clinic3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave # 3901, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Julie Furlan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063611291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
