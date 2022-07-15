Dr. Julie Galloway, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Galloway, DDS
Overview
Dr. Julie Galloway, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dekalb, IL.
Dr. Galloway works at
Locations
-
1
Practice2707 Sycamore Rd Ste B, Dekalb, IL 60115 Directions (815) 756-4430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galloway?
Dr. Galloway is very easy to talk with and took time to explain the results she was seeing on the exray.
About Dr. Julie Galloway, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1912031097
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galloway accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galloway works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.