Overview of Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD

Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California



Dr. Gasperini works at South Coast Retina Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.