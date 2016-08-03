Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasperini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD
Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California
Dr. Gasperini works at
Dr. Gasperini's Office Locations
-
1
South Coast Retina Center4300 Long Beach Blvd Ste 320, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 984-7024
-
2
South Coast Retina Center2601 Airport Dr Ste 130, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 534-2209
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional; I highly recommend her and her staff.
About Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1104022045
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California
- Kresge Eye Institute, Wayne State University
- Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center
