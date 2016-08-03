See All Ophthalmologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Overview of Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD

Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California

Dr. Gasperini works at South Coast Retina Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gasperini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Retina Center
    4300 Long Beach Blvd Ste 320, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 984-7024
  2. 2
    South Coast Retina Center
    2601 Airport Dr Ste 130, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 534-2209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diplopia
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diplopia
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2016
    Extremely professional; I highly recommend her and her staff.
    GARY HEYL in Long Beach, CA — Aug 03, 2016
    About Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1104022045
    Education & Certifications

    • Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California
    • Kresge Eye Institute, Wayne State University
    • Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Gasperini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasperini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gasperini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gasperini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasperini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasperini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasperini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasperini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

