Dr. Gauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Gauss, DO
Overview of Dr. Julie Gauss, DO
Dr. Julie Gauss, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Gauss works at
Dr. Gauss' Office Locations
Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc.106 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (912) 527-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Gauss with my adult daughter. I came with a list of concerns, but never had to use it. Through her thorough discussion with my daughter, Dr. Gauss revealed every concern I had. She was no-nonsense, but very compassionate in a difficult situation. My only complaint is not with Dr. Gauss, who was outstanding, but with the difficulty of scheduling in this practice.
About Dr. Julie Gauss, DO
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1235559204
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gauss accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauss works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauss, there are benefits to both methods.