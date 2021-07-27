Dr. Julie Gavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Gavin, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Gavin, MD
Dr. Julie Gavin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gavin's Office Locations
- 1 3800 Delaware Ave Ste 108, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 873-9115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Gavin for 10 years now and she is always wonderful. Without hesitation, she helped me when I was going through a very difficult time. She sat with me, listened and immediately took charge of a situation that very easily could have been brushed off as an issue for my primary MD to handle. She truly is an excellent provider and I have full trust in her care! I recommend her to all of my family and friends.
About Dr. Julie Gavin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1700083276
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
