Overview

Dr. Julie Geary, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Geary works at Northeast Endocrinology and Diabetes Center in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.