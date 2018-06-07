Dr. Julie Glickstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Glickstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Glickstein, MD
Dr. Julie Glickstein, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Glickstein works at
Dr. Glickstein's Office Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glickstein?
My daughter has been with Dr. Glickstein since she was 3 months old and is now 13. We feel lucky to have her as our daughter's cardiologist. She is quick to respond to emails and is very thorough during our visits.
About Dr. Julie Glickstein, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1073589354
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital|NYU Langone Medical Center
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glickstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glickstein accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glickstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glickstein works at
Dr. Glickstein has seen patients for Septal Defect, Tetralogy of Fallot and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glickstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glickstein speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glickstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glickstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.