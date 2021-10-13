See All Psychiatrists in Crystal Lake, IL
Dr. Julie Gorman, DO

Psychiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Crystal Lake, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Gorman, DO

Dr. Julie Gorman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. 

Dr. Gorman works at Perakis, Resis, Woods, & Associates in Crystal Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PRA Crystal Lake Office
    350 E Congress Pkwy Ste C, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 356-5050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Dr. Gorman is knowledgeable and good at listening. Her hours may be limited, but she works with Telehealth, which may be useful to quite a few. When I had an issue with a medication she called me back right away to see what the issue was outside of her schedule.
    — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Julie Gorman, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538325147
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Gorman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorman works at Perakis, Resis, Woods, & Associates in Crystal Lake, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gorman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

