Dr. Julie Gorman, DO is accepting new patients.
Dr. Julie Gorman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Gorman, DO
Dr. Julie Gorman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL.
Dr. Gorman works at
Dr. Gorman's Office Locations
PRA Crystal Lake Office350 E Congress Pkwy Ste C, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 356-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorman?
Dr. Gorman is knowledgeable and good at listening. Her hours may be limited, but she works with Telehealth, which may be useful to quite a few. When I had an issue with a medication she called me back right away to see what the issue was outside of her schedule.
About Dr. Julie Gorman, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1538325147
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.