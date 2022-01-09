Overview

Dr. Julie Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Green works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.