Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Des Moines, IA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM

Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Grundberg works at Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Carroll, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Grundberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons
    1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 213, Des Moines, IA 50316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 224-1414
  2. 2
    Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons
    311 S Clark St Ste 285, Carroll, IA 51401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 792-2093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 06, 2023
    I can't say enough good things for dr Julie. Always a pleasure !
    Kris harbajn — Feb 06, 2023
    About Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM

    Podiatry
    26 years of experience
    English
    1417911827
    Education & Certifications

    Broadlawns Medical Center
    Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Drake University
