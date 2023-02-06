Overview of Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM

Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Grundberg works at Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Carroll, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.