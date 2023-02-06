Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grundberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM
Overview of Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM
Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Grundberg's Office Locations
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 213, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 224-1414
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons311 S Clark St Ste 285, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-2093
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things for dr Julie. Always a pleasure !
About Dr. Julie Grundberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Drake University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grundberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grundberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grundberg has seen patients for Heel Spur, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grundberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grundberg.
