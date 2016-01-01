Overview of Dr. Julie Gutierrez, MD

Dr. Julie Gutierrez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Gutierrez works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.