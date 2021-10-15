Dr. Julie Strebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Strebel, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Strebel, MD
Dr. Julie Strebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Strebel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Strebel's Office Locations
-
1
Funnell and Strebel Inc.4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-4200
-
2
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-3614
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strebel?
Dr. Hager is amazing!!
About Dr. Julie Strebel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013967298
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strebel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strebel works at
Dr. Strebel has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Strebel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strebel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.