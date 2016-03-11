Dr. Julie Hammack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Hammack, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Hammack, MD
Dr. Julie Hammack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Hammack works at
Dr. Hammack's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammack?
Dr. Hammack is very kind and caring. She explains things in laymans terms. She answers all of my questions. She listens without interruptions. She is a trusted Provider. I would recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Julie Hammack, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1740266790
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hammack using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hammack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammack works at
Dr. Hammack has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.