Dr. Julie Hammack, MD

Neurology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Julie Hammack, MD

Dr. Julie Hammack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Hammack works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammack's Office Locations

  1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Nerve Conduction Studies
Skin Screenings
Sudoscan
Astrocytoma
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Medulloblastoma
Neurological Testing
Schwannoma
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2016
    Dr. Hammack is very kind and caring. She explains things in laymans terms. She answers all of my questions. She listens without interruptions. She is a trusted Provider. I would recommend her to my family and friends.
    Janis J in Devils Lake ND — Mar 11, 2016
    Dr. Hammack's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hammack

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Julie Hammack, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740266790
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Hammack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammack works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hammack’s profile.

    Dr. Hammack has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

