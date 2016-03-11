Overview of Dr. Julie Hammack, MD

Dr. Julie Hammack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Hammack works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.