Dr. Julie Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Hansen, MD
Dr. Julie Hansen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
INTEGRIS Women's Health Edmond4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 657-3997
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Definitely recommend Dr Hansen and her staff for all your OBGYN needs. They are kind and courteous. I feel like I’m just visiting even though it’s an appointment. My concerns are thoroughly listened to. Anytime anyone is looking for a new OBGYN either for obstetrics or gynecology care, I recommend this office.
About Dr. Julie Hansen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1548238124
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
