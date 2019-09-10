Dr. Julie Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Hodge, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Hodge, MD is a Dermatologist in Onamia, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans and is affiliated with Mille Lacs Health System.
Dr. Hodge works at
Locations
Mille Lacs Health System - Main Hospital200 Elm St N, Onamia, MN 56359 Directions (320) 532-3154MondayOpen 24 HoursTuesdayOpen 24 HoursWednesdayOpen 24 HoursThursdayOpen 24 HoursFridayOpen 24 HoursSaturdayOpen 24 HoursSundayOpen 24 Hours
Hodge Dermatology1440 N Harbor Blvd Ste 300, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 526-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Mille Lacs Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had long waits and short ones. but she worth waiting for. She has treated by basil cell cancer with great success. Been a patient for over 10 years and never been dissatisfied.
About Dr. Julie Hodge, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Medical Center
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans
- Tulane University in New Orleans
- Stanford U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.