Dr. Julie Hodge, MD is a Dermatologist in Onamia, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans and is affiliated with Mille Lacs Health System.



Dr. Hodge works at Mille Lacs Health System - Main Hospital in Onamia, MN with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.