Dr. Julie Hodge, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julie Hodge, MD is a Dermatologist in Onamia, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans and is affiliated with Mille Lacs Health System.

Dr. Hodge works at Mille Lacs Health System - Main Hospital in Onamia, MN with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mille Lacs Health System - Main Hospital
    200 Elm St N, Onamia, MN 56359 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (320) 532-3154
    Monday
    Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Hodge Dermatology
    1440 N Harbor Blvd Ste 300, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 526-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mille Lacs Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 10, 2019
    I have had long waits and short ones. but she worth waiting for. She has treated by basil cell cancer with great success. Been a patient for over 10 years and never been dissatisfied.
    Gary Barbee — Sep 10, 2019
    About Dr. Julie Hodge, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629150396
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University in New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hodge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

