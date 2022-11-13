Overview of Dr. Julie Holding, MD

Dr. Julie Holding, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Holding works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.