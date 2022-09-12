Overview

Dr. Julie Holinga, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Holinga works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.