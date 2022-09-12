Dr. Julie Holinga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holinga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Holinga, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Holinga, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holinga shows compassion and patience as she thoroughly explains procedures in a manner which is easily understood.
About Dr. Julie Holinga, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holinga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holinga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holinga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holinga works at
Dr. Holinga has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holinga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Holinga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holinga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holinga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holinga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.