Dr. Julie Holland, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Holland, MD
Dr. Julie Holland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Holland's Office Locations
- 1 200 E 33rd St Apt 16H, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 358-5808
Ratings & Reviews
Over the past twenty plus years I have had seen many psychiatrist. By far Dr. Holland has been the best. Her knowledge, compassion, straight-forward manner and willingness to address ongoing needs in a prompt and proficient manner is beyond reproach.
About Dr. Julie Holland, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
