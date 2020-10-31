Dr. Julie Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Huh, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Huh, MD is a Dermatologist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Bay Shore332 E MAIN ST, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huh is a kind and helpful physician. She know her stuff and has a good bedside manner. The only negative is how long in advance you need to book appointments. She books months out.
About Dr. Julie Huh, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Physical and Surgeons
- Presbyn Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Huh has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huh speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
