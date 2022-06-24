Dr. Julie Hutchinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Hutchinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Hutchinson, MD
Dr. Julie Hutchinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Hutchinson works at
Dr. Hutchinson's Office Locations
American Health Network -new Albany3605 Northgate Ct Ste 204, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 207-2130
Vohra Wound Physicians of Fl LLC3601 SW 160th Ave Ste 250, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (877) 866-7123
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She fixed an issue my husband had since he was in the service. She was professional, nice and did a great job! Surgery was a success!!
About Dr. Julie Hutchinson, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchinson has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hutchinson speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.