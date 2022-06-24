Overview of Dr. Julie Hutchinson, MD

Dr. Julie Hutchinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Hutchinson works at American Health Network -new Albany in New Albany, IN with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.