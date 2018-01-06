Dr. Julie Hyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Hyman, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Hyman, MD
Dr. Julie Hyman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Hyman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hyman's Office Locations
-
1
OSU/Harding Behavioral Medicine1670 Upham Dr, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyman?
Dr Hyman is compassionate, professional, thorough and personable.
About Dr. Julie Hyman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366631681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyman works at
Dr. Hyman has seen patients for Anxiety, Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.