Overview of Dr. Julie Isaac, MD

Dr. Julie Isaac, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN



Dr. Isaac works at Southern Kentucky Nephrology in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.