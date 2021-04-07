Dr. Julie Jacobs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Jacobs, DO
Dr. Julie Jacobs, DO is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Pinnacle Dermatology9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 948-8400Thursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Great doctor.
About Dr. Julie Jacobs, DO
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.