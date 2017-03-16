Dr. Jacobstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Jacobstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Jacobstein, MD
Dr. Julie Jacobstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Jacobstein works at
Dr. Jacobstein's Office Locations
-
1
OB/GYN-Sinai Suite 332435 W Belvedere Ave Ste 33, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-5530
-
2
OB/GYN-Foundry Row10084 Reisterstown Rd Ste 200F, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 363-0490
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobstein?
Pleasant, good listener and easy to talk to. Very Knowledgeable.
About Dr. Julie Jacobstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144262262
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobstein works at
Dr. Jacobstein has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.