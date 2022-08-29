Dr. Julie Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julie Jaffe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 350, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Jaffe works to connect with her patients. Occasionally this takes more time than planned. This does impact her schedule. Instead of ignoring a long wait, she acknowledges your wait and apologizes. This happens because her patients are her first priority. One simply cannot leave until Dr.Jaffe believes you understand all the information about your disease. She insists on understanding the patients experience with their disease and treatments. Dr Jaffe arrives in your exam room. She is prepared, she has your medical file in hand with highlighted sections, test results, and comments from attending RNs in the infusion center. Nothing about you is overlooked. Her lack of professional ego allows her to comfortably send patients to Stanford and UCSF for confirmation and outside opinions. A patient never has to ask for a second opinion, she insists on them. Upon arrival to UCSF and Stanford; patients are told how lucky they are to have such high quality care in Santa Cruz.
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801942008
- Harvard Univ Brigham Womens Hosp
- John Hopkins
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University
- Dominican Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jaffe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
