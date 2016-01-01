Dr. Jeansonne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie Jeansonne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Jeansonne, MD
Dr. Julie Jeansonne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Jeansonne's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology4100 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 703-2755Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ochsner Health Center - Obstetrics & Gynecology4429 Clara St Ste 500, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-4155
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
