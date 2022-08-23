Dr. Julie Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Jensen, MD
Dr. Julie Jensen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Jensen's Office Locations
DuPage Medical Group - Official608 S Washington St Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 348-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Jensen for 30 years (19 yrs old - today). She is the best Ob/Gyn around! I have recommended her to many, many people. She was my Gyn for the first 20 years. Then my Ob for many years after that during a few miscarriages, and a live birth C-section. She is extremely knowledgeable, kind, straight-forward, and gives incredible patient care. You are in good hands with Dr. Jensen!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326147240
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center Of Ohio
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.