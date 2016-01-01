Overview

Dr. Julie Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Johnson works at EMORY HEALTHCARE -PRIMARY CARE in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.