Dr. Julie Heckman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Julie Heckman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Troy, OH.
Dr. Heckman works at
Locations
-
1
Excellence In Dentistry1523 N MARKET ST, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 573-5123
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jones is always pleasant and smiling, does great work, and explains things well. She’s the best!
About Dr. Julie Heckman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023273299
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heckman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heckman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heckman.
