Overview of Dr. Julie Kang, DO

Dr. Julie Kang, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kang works at Memorial Primary Care in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.