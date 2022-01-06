Dr. Julie Kang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Kang, DO
Overview of Dr. Julie Kang, DO
Dr. Julie Kang, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang's Office Locations
Memorial Primary Care4105 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-8150MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of High-Risk Obstetrics1150 N 35th Ave Ste 245, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-2740
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor!!!!
About Dr. Julie Kang, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1356330088
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang has seen patients for C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kang speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
