Dr. Julie Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Kennedy, MD
Dr. Julie Kennedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
-
1
Dallas Diagnostic Assoctn Plano4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6050Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
I have been a patient of the Dallas Diagnostic practice for over 20 years - Dr. Kennedy is probably the 5th doctor I've seen in the practice as others have moved on or retired. She is my FAVORITE by far. She does adhere to the guidelines for a visit - if it's an annual physical, it's a general check up - any other issues that need follow up will need to be a separate appointment. This is pretty much policy with any large practice from what I can tell - I would not hold that against her at all. I've had more health issues the last couple of years and Dr. Kennedy has really listened - trying different tests, different medications.. and eventually culminating in an unexpected diagnosis. I'm so grateful for her willingness to listen. She didn't dismiss my concerns and now I have a much better understanding of why I feel as I do, what challenges I'm facing, etc. She's also been great about referring me to some wonderful specialists. She is an all-around great doctor.
About Dr. Julie Kennedy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912293432
Education & Certifications
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
