Dr. Julie Kenner, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Kenner, MD is a Dermatologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.
Locations
SkinHappy MD, Monterey, CA502 Pierce St, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 747-1889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Kenner is great, very refreshing to have a doc that is interested in developing a customized plan for your skin. She is very knowledgeable and very personable gets to know her pets. To top it off my skin is looking better and better.
About Dr. Julie Kenner, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366454423
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Capital Consortium|Tripler Army Med Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Dr. Kenner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenner.
