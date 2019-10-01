See All Dermatologists in Monterey, CA
Dr. Julie Kenner, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julie Kenner, MD is a Dermatologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.

Dr. Kenner works at SkinHappy MD, Monterey, CA in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SkinHappy MD, Monterey, CA
    502 Pierce St, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 747-1889

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    Connie Galmes — Oct 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julie Kenner, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366454423
    Education & Certifications

    • Nat'l Capital Consortium|Tripler Army Med Center
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Kenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kenner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kenner works at SkinHappy MD, Monterey, CA in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kenner’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

