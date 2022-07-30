Dr. Julie Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Kim, MD
Dr. Julie Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is super nice! Gentle and explains everything to my adult daughter who is on the high-functioning end of the spectrum (Autism). She is VERY conscientious as she demonstrated to me when my wife was hospitalized several years ago. She was online, checking hospital activity on a Sunday morning and saw that my wife was currently having a surgical procedure and was under anesthesia. She had planned a procedure also that would require a general anesthetic and called Elmhurst Hospital to alert them that she was coming in (again, this is early on a SUNDAY) to do the procedure and save my wife an additional general anesthetic event. She's the definition of "conscientious dedication".
About Dr. Julie Kim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.