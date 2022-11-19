Overview of Dr. Julie King, MD

Dr. Julie King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Medford Womens Clinic in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.