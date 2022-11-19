Dr. Julie King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie King, MD
Dr. Julie King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Medford Womens Clinic Llp3170 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 864-8900
Surgery Center of Southern Oregon LLC2798 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 858-8100
King Health and Wellness585 Murphy Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 500-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I have been suffering with symptoms of menopause for 10 years now and was referred to Dr. King. From the time I entered her clinic I was greeted with happy smiling faces. The office feels very warm and inviting and all of the staff were super nice and congenial. Dr. King was extremely informative, thorough, and explained everything. She was also very congenial. I have not had been treated this way in any doctors office that I can think of. I feel like I am been listened to and that Dr. King truly wants to help me.
About Dr. Julie King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376576991
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.