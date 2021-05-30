Dr. Julie Krivy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krivy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Krivy, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Krivy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Krivy works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Heart PC6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-5301
-
2
Jhcp Heart Care At Rockville15005 Shady Grove Rd Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 238-3760
-
3
Jhcp Heart Care At Silver Spring8630 Fenton St Ste 1105, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 754-7000
-
4
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-3994Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krivy?
I'm a 65 year old that feels healthy, but I felt it was time to get a thorough heart check- up. Dr. Krivy asked lots of questions, and ran a scan, listened to my heart, and did a thorough evaluation. She gave me the go-ahead to do a little running with my daily walk, too. Dr. Krivy basically put my mind to rest about any heart concerns I was having.
About Dr. Julie Krivy, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1831295286
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krivy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krivy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krivy works at
Dr. Krivy has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krivy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krivy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krivy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krivy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krivy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.