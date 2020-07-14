Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladocsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Virginia Physicians For Women - Kroger Center1212 Kroger Ctr Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-5716
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Ladocsi is very thoughtful. I was early for my appointment and she was a able to see me prior to my appointment time.
About Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD
- Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881674729
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladocsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladocsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladocsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladocsi has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladocsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladocsi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladocsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladocsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladocsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.