Dr. Lafferty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Lafferty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Lafferty, MD
Dr. Julie Lafferty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Lafferty's Office Locations
1
Community & Long-term Care Psychiatry LLC10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 362B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-5050
2
Golfview Building (Creve Coeur)11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lafferty is an excellent doctor she’s very intelligent and is very caring. She has helped my wife in very difficult times and has done everything in her power to help her, I will be forever grateful. To this day in my wife has stopped seeing her several years ago she still will see me at the drop of a hat with no problems.
About Dr. Julie Lafferty, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710097126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafferty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafferty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafferty.
