Overview of Dr. Julie Lee, MD

Dr. Julie Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Lee works at Julie S Lee MD Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.