Dr. Julie Leegwater-Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always caring, professional and approachable - i never feel rushed when I visit. She answers all of my questions and is always happy to see me. Her recommendations are good and helpful. She is a really great physician in my book.
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1093761587
- Columbia University Med Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Center
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Leegwater-Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leegwater-Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leegwater-Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leegwater-Kim has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leegwater-Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leegwater-Kim speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Leegwater-Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leegwater-Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leegwater-Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leegwater-Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.