Overview of Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD

Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They completed their residency with University of Colorado



Dr. Lemoine works at Kaiser Permanente - Wheat Ridge in Wheat Ridge, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.