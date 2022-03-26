See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD

Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They completed their residency with University of Colorado

Dr. Lemoine works at Kaiser Permanente - Wheat Ridge in Wheat Ridge, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lemoine's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Mob
    4803 Ward Rd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 338-4545
    The Colorado Women's Health Center
    130 Rampart Way Ste 150, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 366-3388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164765673
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemoine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemoine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemoine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

