Overview of Dr. Julie Levengood, MD

Dr. Julie Levengood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Levengood works at ASHEVILLE ARTHRITIS & OSTEOPOROSIS CENTER in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.